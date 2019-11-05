Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Vigil
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
Porfirio G. Garza Obituary
Porfirio G. Garza

El Paso - Porfirio G. Garza, 93, passed away Saturday, November 02, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of El Paso and a retired city employee from the parks and recreation department. Mr. Garza was also a Navy veteran who served in World War II. His sons Porfirio A. Garza, Rudy A. Garza and Art A. Garza survive him. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a vigil at 7:00 PM. Burial will take place Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2:30 PM in Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332 a "Dignity" Memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
