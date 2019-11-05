|
Porfirio G. Garza
El Paso - Porfirio G. Garza, 93, passed away Saturday, November 02, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of El Paso and a retired city employee from the parks and recreation department. Mr. Garza was also a Navy veteran who served in World War II. His sons Porfirio A. Garza, Rudy A. Garza and Art A. Garza survive him. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a vigil at 7:00 PM. Burial will take place Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2:30 PM in Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332 a "Dignity" Memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019