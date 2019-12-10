Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
El Paso - PORFIRIO C. MACIAS entered into the hands of his Lord on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the age of 95. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Carmen Macias. He is survived by his loving children; Francisco Macias (Teresa), Sylvia Macias Vargas, Martha Macias Melero (Isidro Jr.), Patricia Macias, 13 loving grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:30AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 5750 Doniphan. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley in Santa Teresa, NM. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
