Praxedis Arzaga Hernandez



El Paso - Praxedis Arzaga Hernandez, passed away peacefully in his home on October 16, 2020, at the age of 95 from natural causes and was born in 1925, in Inglewood, California. He was the second of five children to his parents Rosalio+ and Eva (Hernandez) Arzaga+ who tragically passed during childbirth. His father later remarried Genoveva Arzaga+, his caring stepmother.



Praxedis was a generous, clever, and resourceful brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He married his wife of 50 years, Celia Arzaga Loya+, in Chihuahua, Mexico in 1945 who passed in 1995. For the 25 years thereafter his many amusements consisted of carpentry, jigsaw puzzles, spider solitaire, movie collection, and often found under the hood of a car. His love of cooking influenced his generosity, all were not allowed to visit without having a home cooked meal and a second serving.



He is survived by his children, Ruben Arzaga, Rosa Maria Estrada, Bertha Alicia Arzaga, Enrique Ernesto Arzaga, Yolanda Amor, Lorenzo Arzaga+, Patricia Nuñez, and Praxedis Arzaga Jr+. He was a beloved "Buelo" to 17 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter. He is fondly remembered for nursing his grandchildren with iodine tincture.



He was happiest amongst family for holidays, over cards, volleyball matches, picnics, and camping. As a handyman his passion for driving influenced his career of long haul driving for the salt mines to his recreational leisure of family road trips within a beloved station wagon and memorable family vacations. We will always treasure his memory and never forget the great loss.



Services will be privately held at Hillcrest Funeral Home at 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, TX 915-598-3332. The Rosary will be live streamed via Hillcrest Facebook page at 10:00 a.m. on October 30, 2020.









