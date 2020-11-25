Quida Nelle Ragon Collier
El Paso - Our beloved Mother, Ouida Nelle Ragon Collier, passed away on November 16, 2020, with family at her side. Ouida was born on December 3, 1926, to Louis Eli and Virgin Mary Hardin Ragon in Spadra, Arkansas. Ouida, a "coal miner's daughter", who lost her Dad at age 11, enjoyed a music-filled early life centered around family and church. Ouida demonstrated an early determined spirit, earning the nickname "Pepper Box" while playing softball and perhaps displaying what might be called a winning attitude. She graduated from Clarksville High School in Arkansas, then moved to Sapulpa, Oklahoma, for a banking job. There she met George Travis Collier, her Sunday School teacher, and recently back from serving overseas in World War II. After giving his young bride two weeks to plan the wedding in October 1946, Travis whisked her off to Denver, the first of twenty-seven army homes across the United States, the Territory of Hawaii and Germany, seeing the world while maintaining her Arkansas roots.
Ouida was first and most importantly the mother of five children, but she liked to remind us that she had a career as an "Officer's Wife". This entailed white glove inspections of our military house each time we moved, hosting numerous parties and women's events, serving as her sons' cub scout leader, teaching "hula" to other Army wives, and singing in many base chapel choirs. One highlight was singing for several years with daughter Kathy in "The Messiah" in Heidelberg, Germany, which was radio broadcast across Germany.
They retired in El Paso, Texas, close to many friends gained through their years in the Army. During this time Ouida embarked on a second career working at Charlotte's Furniture, first in the gift area, then becoming an interior designer. She focused her love and extensive background in antique collecting, art, painting, books and clothes into assisting clients in the creation of their own homes. She sang in the choir at Immanuel Baptist Church and served with the Lower Valley Woman's Club.
Sadly, in 1980 after 34 years of marriage, she lost Travis who unexpectedly died at age 62. Then, four years later, she suffered a congenital brain hemorrhage on an airplane. Despite grim odds, our "Miracle Mom" survived the surgery and then spent eight months rehabbing at TIRR in Houston. A proud, determined Ouida learned to walk with assistance despite permanent paralysis on her right side, and relearned to speak using short words by singing carols during the hot Houston summer. She returned to El Paso for a number of years, then moved to the Houston area to be near two of her daughters in 1998. Despite all the lasting physical hardships from her stroke, over the next 37 years she determinedly traveled to all her children's homes (including Germany), attended weddings and reunions, held and sang to grandchildren and great grandchildren, and taught us how to make her famous fudge.
She will be remembered for her relentless strong will, grit and determination in the face of challenges, loving gestures, thirst for art, antiques, beautiful sights, music and food, flair in creating, and a huge spirit for celebrating (even flocking her own Christmas trees so that they were "perfect"). She was a wonderful southern cook, delighting us with homemade vanilla ice cream, biscuits and sourdough bread, fried chops and chicken, and creating recipes with often-included rum. She could also be found cutting her college age sons' long hair, behind her sewing machine patching their favorite blue jeans or designing and creating, including a prom dress with unattached ruffles that stretched throughout the entire house. She was also a sports fan impressing us with her ping pong skills, cheering on her children and grandchildren under the driveway basketball hoop, and in later years rooting for the Houston Rockets and Astros. We remember her most for her strong faith in our Lord, mentoring us gently throughout her life to the end, and her big, strong heart for all her family and friends. While we will miss her terribly, we know that she has been reunited with our Dad and they are dancing together with the Angels.
Ouida was preceded in death by her beloved Travis, both her parents, and by her brother and two sisters. She is survived by her five children: Kathy Reid of Tulsa; Travis Ragon Collier and wife Kathleen of Albuquerque; Steve Collier and wife Judy of Charlotte; Susan McLauchlan and husband Peter of Houston; and Amanda Collier of The Woodlands; her grandchildren: Travis; Katie (Terry); Clint (McKane); Laura (Ben); Drew (Meghan); Matt (Ali); Tessa; and Caroline; great grandchildren: Luca; Eleanor; Luke; and Michael T.
Ouida will be laid to rest with Travis at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Memorial services are pending. For those who desire, donations may be made to the American Stroke Association
. Our family extends heartfelt gratitude to those friends, family and caretakers who supported her over the past 37 years.