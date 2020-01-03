Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
St Patrick Cathedral
1118 N Mesa St.
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:30 PM
Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
4848 Alps
1940 - 2020
El Paso - Rachel Mae Raiti, age 79, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Tuesday December 31, 2019. Rachel was born June 13, 1940 in Geneva, Pennsylvania to Hazel Mae Raiti and Mike Raiti. She is survived by; sister Rosemary Raiti. Rachel was preceded in death by; father Mike Raiti and mother Hazel Mae Raiti. She was a teacher for EPISD until she retired. Rachel was a very dedicated catholic parishioner at St. Patrick Cathedral Church. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 PM at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N Resler Dr. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 10:30 AM at St Patrick Cathedral, 1118 N Mesa St. Graveside Service will follow at 12:30 PM at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 4848 Alps. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West. www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
