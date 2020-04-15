|
|
Rafael Chavez
El Paso - Rafael Chavez, 77, died peacefully on April 12, 2020.
He was born on October 24, 1942 in Delicias, Chihuahua Mexico.
In the beginning of his career, working for a local Mercedes dealership, he was named Mercedes Benz Star Technician of North America. As an avid lover of Mercedes Benz, he earned the nick name "Rafa Benz" by all that knew him and in 1983, he opened International Foreign Automotive, a complete Auto service center. He believed in order to be successful, a technician must have an honest work ethic and dedication to providing the best service possible; values that continue to drive the business to this day.
Rafa was an entrepreneur who worked hard, eventually starting up other small businesses along the way. He was a strong supporter of his community often providing monetary donations to local agencies and helping those in need.
He loved to talk about his life experiences to others and tell stories. He enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, writing his own poetry, and watching a good boxing match on television. He loved his family and was committed to providing for them throughout his life.
He has reunited with his son, George and those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Francisca Chavez; sons, Rafael Jr., Humberto, and Armando; daughters, Lisa and Sylvia; all his grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Dad, each of us have fond memories of you that we will cherish in our hearts forever. We love you and we will miss you…until we meet again.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020