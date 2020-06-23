Rafael Felipe Blanco Sr.
El Paso - Rafael Felipe Blanco, Sr., 88, was born on August 23, 1931 to the late Rafael Saenz Blanco and Maria Venegas Blanco. Rafael passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020. He attended Cathedral High School and joined the United States Marine Corps in February of 1948 and sent to Korea in August 1950. He participated in the Inchon Landing and the Chosin Reservoir and was discharged on April 15, 1952. He worked for Safeway Stores for over 30 years and retired in 1987. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Jose Elias Blanco, Raul Blanco and Guillermo Blanco. Rafael is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Alicia Carrera Blanco; children, Rafael(Dora), Thomas(Sylvia), and daughter Marie Isela(Martin Rodriguez); 10 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sisters, Maria Estela Montelongo and Celia Herrera(Daniel). Memorial service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 11am-1:30pm with Rosary at 12:30pm at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Burial of cremains followed at 2pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors. Funeral services entrusted to San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. 79935.






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 27, 2020.
