Rafael Garcia Salcido
El Paso - Rafael Garcia Salcido, lovingly known as Don Rafa, 91, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019. He is now reunited in a heavenly celebration with his parents, Baudilio & Librada Salcido; and siblings, Ramon, Carlos, Josefina, and Epifanio.
Don Rafa was born on December 31, 1927 in Valle De Olivos, Chihuahua, Mexico. He worked as a machine operator for Santa Fe Railroad in California for 31 years. He lived a long and wonderful life.
Left to cherish his memory is his beautiful wife of 58 years, Adela and left to carry his legacy are his sons, Mario, Ruben, Rene, and his brother, Mario. He will also be missed by all of Victorville, California.
God bless you dad, see you soon.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 3, 2019