|
|
Rafael Gomez Sr.
El Paso - Our dearly departed, husband and father, Rafael Gomez Sr. passed away on November 8, 2019. He was 89 years old. His expression of love for his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren was his greatest gift. Married to Carmen Holguin Gomez for 69 years, together they raised seven children: Estela Gomez, Mannie Gomez, Bobby Gomez, Connie Gomez, Patricia Riggs, Rafael Gomez Jr., and David Gomez. His legacy included 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and his companion "Fluffy." His mother Enduviguez Gomez and his six siblings: Francisco, Chavela, Manny, Roberto, Estela, and Juanito preceded him to heaven. They were raised in South El Paso on Olive Street.
Rafael worked for W.R. Weaver Scopes for over 25 years. He was also employed by Eureka and Speaking Rock. Rafael served in the Army. His children are forever grateful for his unconditional love, strong work ethic, and devotion to his faith and family. He married into the Tigua Indian Community and embraced the culture and the people. "Mr. G." always had a smile and a joke. The family wishes to thank the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo, Karl Maahs, his friends, doctors, Hospice of El Paso and the Ysleta Mission. Dad we love you very much. Until we meet again, we will miss you dearly. Go Spurs!
All Services are Entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019