|
|
RAFAEL MAGANA, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday Jan. 13, 2019 at Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne, IN. He was a graduate of Ysleta High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force. Rafael made Ft. Wayne, IN his home for 25 years alongside with his wife. He was an avid gardener and took great pride in his beautiful flowers and plants.
He is proceeded in death by his son Gabriel Magaña, his father Lorenzo Magaña and two brothers Lorenzo Magaña Jr. and Victor Magaña. He is survived by his wife Cecilia of 48 years, sons Rafael Jr. (Christine), Luis (Sonia), Patrick (Elizabeth), 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren beloved aunt Margarita Rigg, his sister Martha Payne (Gary) and mother Maria Luz.
Mass services will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11a.m at San Felipe de Jesus Catholic Church followed by burial at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
"Death takes the body. God takes the soul. Our mind holds the memories. Our heart keeps the love. Our faith lets us know we will meet again".
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 6, 2019