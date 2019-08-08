Services
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church
Lubbock, TX
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Perches Funeral Home
4946 Hondo Pass Dr.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Perches Funeral Home
4946 Hondo Pass Dr.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Restlawn Memorial Park
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rafael Rosiles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rafael Rosiles


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rafael Rosiles Obituary
Rafael Rosiles

Lubbock - Rafael Rosiles, 83 of Lubbock passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born September 11, 1935 to Jose and Juanita (Rodriguez) Rosiles in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico. Rafael married Socorro (Nieves) Rosiles September 29, 1962, she preceded him in death December 4, 2017. Rafael and his wife owned and operated La Fiesta Restaurant for 46 years until retirement in 2008. It was the longest running restaurant in Lubbock at the time. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Maria Rosiles-Flores and husband Gilberto, Ralph Rosiles and wife Bertie, Armida Rosiles-Millares and husband Mark, Angelica Rodriguez and husband Kirk all of Lubbock, and JoAnn Aguilar and husband Daniel of Austin, siblings, Luis Rosiles, Antonio Rosiles, Raul Rosiles, Francisco Rosiles, Juan Jose Rosiles, Lucila Rosiles, Juanita Garcia, Mireya Camacho, Ada Luz Velazquez, Marta Luz Marinelarena; and twelve grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings, Rodolfo Rosiles, Jose Rosiles, Esther Barcenas, Celia Soto, Susana Chavez, Maria Olivas and three siblings who died at birth.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 with a rosary being recited at 6:00 p.m. Another visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock. Mass will be at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Lubbock. A visitation will be held at Perches Funeral Home at 4946 Hondo Pass Dr. in El Paso on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with rosary being recited at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Restlawn Memorial Park in El Paso, Texas.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rafael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now