Rafael Silva
El Paso - Rafael Silva Jr., 92 of El Paso, Texas passed away on Friday January 31, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Rafael was preceded in death by his wife Ana; his parents, Rafael and Consuelo Silva; brothers, Miguel and Baldomerro Silva. Rafael is survived by sons; Hector (Maria C.), Arthur (Maria G.) and Fernando; grandchildren, Marco Silva, Melanie M. Maldonado (Manny) and Andres (Marie) Silva, great-grandchildren, Many Hector, Lleana Maria, Isabella Janet, Christian Marco Maldonado and Sophia Isabella Silva. His siblings, Carmen Aguirre, Arnulfo, Raymundo, Delfina Cardillo and Tomas Silva, also survive him. Also sharing this sadness is close family friend Sandra Cervantes. Rafael was a World War II Veteran serving in the Pacific Theater and later employed by Phelps Dodge Copper Refinery and the United States Postal Service. His many joys were dancing, shooting billiards, tinkering in his garage and traveling with his wife and youngest son throughout the country. He was well known for a "Jack of all Trades" and a "Master of all Trades". Rafael was up to the challenge to fix things.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a vigil/rosary at 7:00 pm on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr., El Paso, Texas. Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00 pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1700 George Dieter, El Paso, Texas with burial at Fort Bliss National Cemetery to follow at 2:30 pm with military honors. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, (915)598-3332. A "Dignity Memorial" Provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020