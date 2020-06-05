Rafaela A. ProvencioEl Paso - Rafaela "Helo" Arizpe Provencio, 87, was called to be with our Lord on June 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 31 years, Raul L Provencio; step-daughter Gloria Acosta; parents Manuel Sr. and Santos Arizpe; brother Manuel Arizpe Jr. She is survived by her sisters Carolina A. Garcia, Irene Martin, Concepcion Arizpe Aguilar; brother Alfred (Freddy) Arizpe; sisters-in-law Belia Arizpe, Lola Arizpe, Terry Yanez; brothers-in-law Roberto Aguilar, Ruben Yanez; son-in-law Ricky Acosta; grandchildren Anthony and Lisa, five great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, as well as extended family and friends. Helo was a devoted Catholic. She lived a good life and is now resting in heaven. She was a proud Bowie Bear, Class of 1952, where she was chosen football princess. She worked at and retired from Music Mart. She loved spending time with family and friends. She will be missed by everyone who knew her and loved her. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 8 at Hillcrest Funeral Home-East, 1060 N. Carolina, El Paso, Texas from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary at 2:00 pm. Face masks are mandated by funeral home. Private non-service burial on June 9 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.