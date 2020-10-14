1/1
Rafaela Camargo Acosta
Rafaela Camargo Acosta

El Paso - Rafaela Camargo Acosta, 94, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Rafaela was born in Platteville Colorado on December 5, 1925. She was raised in Cincuenta y Nueve, Chihuahua, Mexico, where she would later marry the love of her life, Ramon.

Her hobbies included sewing, knitting, decorating cakes, creating nativity scenes and helping her community. She also loved poems, songs, dancing, and taking care of animals. She enjoyed most attending mass and church functions regularly, as well as visiting with family and friends as often as possible.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Jose and Guadalupe Camargo and sons: Rafael and Heriberto Acosta. She leaves behind her husband of sixty-eight years, Ramon, Sons: Carlos, Ramon, and Jose Luis Acosta and daughter; Marta Alicia Acosta Martinez.

Services will be held for Rafaela on Friday, October 16, 2020, Visitation 9:00 am - 1:00 pm, Rosary 1:00 pm, at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina Drive. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain. Philippians 1:21

Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
