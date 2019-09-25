|
Rafaela Portillo
Ft. Hancock - Our beloved mother Rafaela Portillo passed away peacefully at age 91 on September 22, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. Mom lived for many years in Esperanza, TX and her beloved town of Ft. Hancock, TX. There are many attributes in Mom's life which she was devoted to and made sure to instill in her family. Mom always made sure everyone had a good meal, and encouraged the need to respect one another and to never give up and always live life to its fullest.
Mom is preceded in death by her husband, Austreberto Portillo; daughter, Olga Franco and son-in-law, Ruben Franco; daughter, Delia Holland; grandson, Carlitos Almengor; and dearly loved Cindy Montes.
She is survived by son, Raul Portillo (Martha); daughter, Yolanda Esparza (Tony); son, Austreberto Portillo (Christine); daughter, Irma Almengor (Carlos); and son-in-law, Robert Holland.
She is also survived by her Grandchildren: Suzy Soto (Gus), Sandra Sanchez (Joe), Raulito Portillo, Ruben Franco Jr. (Cristina), Kristie Ward (Jim), Tony Esparza Jr. (Rosie), Adrian Esparza (Nancy), Mark Esparza (Margarita), Austreberto "Boomer" Portillo Jr. (Danielle), Melinda Portillo (Gina), Catherine Portillo (Roque), Crystal Alvarez (Robert); Great-grandchildren: Mark Campos, Suzanna Sanchez, Paulina Soto, Isabella Soto, Ben, Jordan Esparza (Sydney), Gisele Esparza, Ethan Esparza, Mia, Genesis Esparza, Ellie Esparza, Liam Esparza, Christian Esparza, Maddison Esparza, Nyla, Amarise, Tristian, Gavan, Demi Alvarez, Piper Alvarez, Luke Alvarez, Ryan and Rebecca; Great great-grandchildren: Mason Esparza & Cadence Esparza.
Pallbearers will be Grandsons: Tony Jr., Adrian & Mark Esparza, Austreberto Portillo Jr., Ruben Franco and Raulito Portillo; Great-grandsons: Mark Campos and Jordan Esparza. Visitation: 6-9:00PM, Thursday, September 26, 2019, at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Ft. Hancock, TX with a 7:00PM Rosary. Funeral Mass: 10:00AM, Friday, September 27, 2019, at St. Teresa Catholic Church followed by interment at the Ft. Hancock Cemetery. Service directed by San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 25, 2019