Ralph Albert Wagoner
- - Ralph Albert Wagoner passed away on September 8, 2019. He was the son of Hoyt and Helga Wagoner, and was born on May 7, 1961, in Heidelberg, Germany. His memory lives on through his wife, Aracely, his beloved daughters Cassandra and Melannie, his father Hoyt Wagoner and his extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Helga Wagoner. He was a loving son, supportive husband and father who will be dearly missed.
Ralph was a scientist, in all the ways one can be a scientist. He got his B.A in Physics at Drake, his Masters in Experimental Physics at the University of Texas, and his Doctorate in Experimental Physics at Purdue where he received the Lark-Horovitz Prize for Physics Research Excellence. He did his post-doctoral work at Vienna Technical University. He was a physicist, but he had an insatiable curiosity about everything. This curiosity inspired his love for ancient history, air crafts, travel, and learn and experience other cultures.
He moved to El Paso for his parents in 1994 because he was concerned about his mother's health. He came to work in 1996 as a defense contractor at Cowboy Programming Resources. His love of learning served him well there, as he quickly mastered the nuances and details of the many air defense systems that the company helped test and evaluate. He rose rapidly into lead roles as an analyst and helped develop a number of key methodologies and techniques for testing and evaluation of weapons systems that were critical to US Army effectiveness. He became Chief Scientist of the company by 2010.
While he made a significant difference professionally in ensuring that soldiers were protected by better weapon systems, Ralph will be remembered most by his colleagues and friends for his quirky sense of humor, his willingness to answer questions and give guidance on any subject, and his readiness to try any new experience. His passing left a void in all of our lives, but the experience of knowing him made all of us richer.
He was married for over 18 years and raised two beautiful daughters with his wife, Aracely. He was a loving family member and worked hard every day to provide an amazing life for his wife and kids. Ralph's dedication to helping his children learn about the world and become well-rounded individuals will live with them for the rest of their lives. His family will miss him for his admirable intelligence, humor and character.
There will be a remembrance and celebration of Ralph's life on Tuesday, October 1st, at 1:00 PM, at the Underwood Golf Course banquet room on Ft. Bliss. Family, friends and colleagues are encouraged to come and tell and hear stories of their experiences of Ralph. No passes are required to enter.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 1, 2019