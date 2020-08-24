Ralph L. Petty



Loving husband, uncle and friend to many passed away at the age of 66 on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. A resident of El Paso for many years. Ralph was born in Detroit, MI on December 29, 1953 to L.E. and Ruth Petty. Upon earning his GED he lived and worked in Florida and Arizona doing a number of different jobs. He eventually settled in El Paso and drove a school bus for EPISD and then became a Professional Motorcoach Operator with TNMO and Greyhound for over 34 years. He accumulated millions of miles driving and was continuously recognized for his on time and safety record which he was very proud of.



In February of 2003 he met his wife Sarah on a radio chat program where they hit it off immediately and were married several months later on July 19. They celebrated 17 wonderful years together. Ralph enjoyed fishing, golf and his beloved Detroit Tigers and Lions. Ralph and Sarah enjoyed traveling especially cruising the Caribbean and touring Costa Rica last year.



He was preceded in death by both parents and an older brother David. He is survived by his wife Sarah, niece and nephews Tina, Michael and David Ray, countless friends and coworkers and extended family around the country. Also his loving fur kids Cheyanne, Mia, Ivory, Cinnamon and Ebony. He will truly be missed by everyone who knew him. He was a very special person.



A memorial will be held in El Paso at a later date and his ashes will be spread in Michigan as he requested. Thank you to everyone for all the outpouring of love and support during this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the local Humane Society in his name.









