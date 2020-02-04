Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
8:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
10970 Bywood
El Paso - Ramiro Mena Sr. a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and proud Army Veteran passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 91 in El Paso, TX. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years Celia Mena, brother Daniel Mena (military veteran) and 5 children; Patsy Magana (Barney), Ramiro Jr. (Laura), Orlando (Toni), Jerry (Shawn), Terri Torres (Mike). He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leopoldo and Rosa Mena, brothers, Eddie, Jesus, Alfredo (all brothers served in the military), Amelia Mena, and Enriqueta Arriola. Visitation will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, TX. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 8:00 am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 10970 Bywood. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery

Funeral services are under the direction of Hillcrest Funeral Home a Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
