Ramiro Solis
1954 - 2020
Ramiro Solis

Ramiro Solis was born in Houston, Texas on August 5, 1954, and he passed away on September 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife Sharon Solis, two children, Aida Hawk and her husband Jesse, Christopher Solis and his wife Jennifer, one grandchild, Jade Hawk, eight brothers and sisters, Tony, Olgo, Mary Helen, Nicolas, Alfredo, Minerva, and Arthur. He was a member of Bethel Family Ministries. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.

He was in the U.S. Navy for 21 years and travelled all over the world. Then he worked for the U. S. Post Office 17 years. He loved to ride his motorcycle and travel around the country.

A celebration of his life will be held in Houston, Texas. Cremation will be entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-Northeast; El Paso, Texas. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the ALS Association.




Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
