Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vigil
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Ramon A. Macias Obituary
Ramon A. Macias

El Paso - Ramon Macias, 79, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. Mr. Macias was born in Santa Barbara, Chihuahua, Mexico. He was a longtime resident of El Paso, TX and a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Mr. Macias is survived by his wife of 62 years, Olga Macias; daughters, Olga Daly and Norma Rodriguez; son, Ricardo Macias; grandson, Bobby Daly; granddaughters, Christine Daly and Jennifer Gonzalez; great grandson, Joshua Gonzalez; brother, Efren Macias and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation hours will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5pm-9pm with a vigil at 7pm in Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina, El Paso, TX, 79915.

Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 9:30am in St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1050 N Clark Dr. with interment to follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 401 S Zaragoza Rd.

Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332 a "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 1, 2019
