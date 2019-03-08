Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vigil
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
2709 Alabama
View Map
El Paso - Ramon Alberto Pagan, 68, died peacefully at his home in El Paso,Texas on Friday March 1,2019.

Ramon was born in San German, Puerto Rico September 12, 1950. He was the son of the late Ramon Pagan Urbaneja and Rosita Alida Martinez Cancel. He was educated in San German and was a graduate of Escuela Lola Rodriguez de Tio. He then entered the US Army where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam war.

Following his enlistment in the US Army, Mr. Pagan worked most of his life for the National Park Service at the Chamizal National Memorial Park and later retired from the National Park Service in Plains,GA. after working for former US President Jimmy Carter. He will be honored by many for his dedication to those he served throughout the years.

Ramon was preceded in death by his parents; Ramon Pagan Urbaneja , Rosita Alida Martinez Cancel. He was the father of; the late Arturo Pagan, Ramon J. (Veronica) Pagan, Sandra Mendoza, Alex (Edna) Chavira, Mario A. Pagan, and Laura D. Pagan. He was the cherished brother to; Jose Hiram (Eneida) Pagan. He was a loving grandfather to Ramon (Daniella) D. Pagan, Dezlyn Bridges , & Herschel Edwards, III. Adored great- grandfather of Aria Jasmine Susana Pagan and Ariel Rey Pagan. Loving uncle to Mayra Pagan and Hiram A. (Desiree) Pagan.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 10th from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00pm at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 11th at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2709 Alabama. Interment to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 8, 2019
