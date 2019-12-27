|
Ramon Camacho
El Paso - Ramon Camacho Sr., 93, beloved son, brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully at home on December 26, 2019 surrounded by all his family. Many were touched by his generosity his kindness, hard work and love for his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Alicia Bautista Camacho, his parents and 2 brothers.
He served in the Marine Corp during WWII then met "Negri" his forever love of his life, married and raised 4 surviving daughters, Alicia (Rafael Luna), Gloria (Jesus D. Ontiveros), Leticia (Luis Alvarado), Lovelia (Valentin Gomez) and 3 surviving sons, Ramon Jr. (Linda), Roberto (Beatriz) and Rodolfo Camacho (Leticia) as well as 20 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Antonia and brothers Eduardo and Enrique Camacho and many nieces and nephews.
He had a long and prosperous 45-year career at Southern Pacific Railroad where he enjoyed his family of co-workers immensely creating a close tight knit group. He was also very generous with his time constantly helping his neighbors whenever they needed his assistance.
Visitation will be on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Hillcrest Funeral Home East from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 12:00 pm at All Saints Catholic Church, 1415 Dakota St.. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Candle Lighters. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019