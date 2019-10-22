|
Ramon Campos
El Paso - Ramon Campos, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20th, surrounded by his loved ones. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Ramon was born in Crystal City, TX on June 15, 1929. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Vidal and Antonia Campos and his brother Vidal II (Lito).
He proudly served in the US Army and the US Air Force. During this time is when he met the love of his life, Martha Campos. They were married for 62 years and had six children; Cesar Campos (Crucita), Sergio Campos, Alberto Campos, Martha Lanahan (John), Ruben Campos (Susan), and Carlos Campos (Karina). He worked at White Sands Missile Range as an Electronic Technician for 30 years. He was assigned to the Telemetry Department requiring a high-level security clearance, one of which was the development of the Patriot missile. His last mission before retirement involved working with NASA tracking the landing of the Colombia Space Shuttle at White Sands. He then went onto his next mission of being a doting grandfather to 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren which he enjoyed spending every moment with. His role as a grandfather is what brought him some of the most joyful moments of his life. He continued to bring light and happiness into the lives of his family throughout the remainder of his days. He will be truly missed. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with rosary beginning at 7pm at San Jose Funeral Home, 10950 Pellicano Dr. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 12:30pm at St. Raphael Church, 2301 Zanzibar Rd. with interment to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 2pm to remember and celebrate the life and legacy of our loved one.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019