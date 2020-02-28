|
Ramon Chavarria
El Paso - Ramon Chavarria passed away suddenly and peacefully on February 24, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend, neighbor, and devout man of faith, Ramon was 90 years old.
Born in El Paso on June 1, 1929, to Ramon Chavarria and Elena Aguirre Chavarria, Ramon was the younger brother to sisters Dolores "Lola" Chavarria Silva, Socorro Chavarria Zavala, Maria Elena Chavarria, and Eva Chavarria Taylor. He grew up in Sunset Heights and attended Vilas Elementary School and served as an altar boy at Holy Family Catholic Church. He attended and graduated from Cathedral High School. During a lunch break, he was introduced to Bertha Orrantia at El Paso High School. Two years later, Ramon and Bertha married and began a family that included nine children, twenty-two grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild due in late 2020. Ramon's devotion to his faith radiated through his deep love and commitment to his family, his numerous friends, neighbors, and his church. He was a beloved member of Saint Raphael Parish, which he attended for nearly sixty years. He served as a Eucharistic minister and brought comfort to patients and their families at local hospitals while serving communion.
Following in his father's footsteps, Ramon worked at Union Furniture Company for forty years. Through the encouragement of the Blaugrund brothers, Ramon helped build Union Furniture's clientele in El Paso and Juarez through his personable approach and commitment to helping families create a home. Through his work at Union Furniture, Ramon came to know and be known by many El Pasoans. He was a natural networker who made friends easily and who taught others to do the same by example. He never forgot a name or a story.
Ramon's greatest devotion was to his family. He taught his children the value of faith and the importance of staying connected and devoted to one another. He celebrated their successes, consoled them through hard times, and rejoiced in the births of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He provided love and wisdom to his many nieces and nephews and his home became the center for his and Bertha's families. Ramon believed in the power of prayer and steadfastly prayed each day for his family, friends, neighbors, and all in need. He taught through example and credited his faith in God for his many blessings.
Ramon was preceded in death by his parents, his four sisters, his daughter Maria, and his beloved wife Bertha on Christmas Eve 2006. He is survived by his children Rosa "Rosie" Jones (Mark) of La Mesa, NM; Bertha "Titi" Hernandez (Felipe) of El Paso; Martha Francis (Don) of Dallas, TX; Eva Hunter of Wayzata, MN; Yolanda "Yoli" Radcliffe (William) of El Paso; Ramon "Ray" Jr. of El Paso; Cecilia McAfee of Frisco, TX; and Christina Chavarria of Washington, DC. He is forever loved by his 22 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, with one expected in late 2020. He is celebrated by his surviving in-laws, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbors, and fellow parishioners who loved him dearly.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with a Vigil and Rosary at 6:00 PM, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina Drive. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 AM, Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2301 Zanzibar Road. Mass will be officiated by the Rev. Anthony C. Celino. Burial will take place at Evergreen East Cemetery. Pallbearers are grandsons Felipe Hernandez, Andrew Williams, Gabriel Jones, David Francis, Benjamin Hunter, and Thomas Chavarria. Honorary pallbearers are Humberto Silva, Jr., nephew, and devoted friends and neighbors Gabriel Robert Jimenez and Alfredo Ramirez. The family wishes to thank Dr. Xavier Muñoz, physician and friend, and Dr. Oscar Muñoz and the emergency medical staff of Del Sol Medical Center for their care. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Annunciation House of El Paso or Catholic Charities in memory of Ramon Chavarria. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020