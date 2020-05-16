|
|
Ramón Dorado
El Paso - Our beloved Ramón Dorado, 87, was called to his heavenly home on May 12, 2020. He was reunited with his wife, Maria Elena Dorado; son, Rene Dorado; and parents, Fermin and Soledad Dorado.
Ramón was a loving father of 6 children, proud grandfather & great grandfather. He was General Manager of Billy the Kid for 27 years. He enjoyed eating out and spending time with his siblings.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Ramón Dorado Jr., Gerardo Dorado, Hugo Dorado, and Sergio Romero; daughters, Cristina Dorado and Angelica Dorado; 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He will also be missed by his brother, Fermin Dorado, Francisco Valles, and Sergio Valles; and sister, Irene Dorado.
Visitation: Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm with Liturgical Service at 1:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Graveside Service: Monday, May 18, 2020 at 1:00pm at Evergreen Cemetery East.
Published in El Paso Times from May 16 to May 17, 2020