Ramon G. Rodriguez
El Paso - Ramon G. Rodriguez, age 87, was born on May 31, 1932 in Meoqui, Chihuahua, Mexico to Guillermo and Josefa Rodriguez. Ramon attended school until the third grade in Mexico. He moved to Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico at an early age. He learned the trade of bodyman on cars. In 1956 he immigrated to the United States and established residency in El Paso, Texas. He worked all of his life as a bodyman for different dealerships in the area. During this time he reminisced about his young life in the ranches in Mexico, so he and a group of his friends in Ciudad Juarez became the founding members of a Charro Association which they named Associacion de Charros Villa Paso Del Norte of which he eventually had a tenure as President. During his time at the Charro Association the competition team got as high as Mexican National Sub Champions. He loved his culture and his horses dearly.
He is survived by his beloved wife and ardent companion, Enedina Esparza de Rodriguez, Son, Guillermo Rodriguez (Maria del Socorro) and Daughter, Rosa Isela Rodriguez de Lopez (Ramon Enrique). His grandchildren, Guillermo Rodriguez, Ramon Rodriguez, Denise Rodriguez, Alan Oliver Rodriguez, Alberto Lopez and Andres Lopez. His great-grandchildren Alexandro Lopez, Adan Lopez and Natali Lopez.
Ramon was a loving husband, father, grandfather (Tata) and great grandfather who will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will take place Friday June 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1050 N. Clark with the Interment to follow at Evergreen East Cemetery, 12400 Montana Ave.
Published in El Paso Times on June 13, 2019