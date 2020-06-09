Ramon (Ray) GonzalezEl Paso - Ramon (Ray) Gonzalez, son of Jose Maria and Josefina Gonzalez, was born February 6, 1929, in El Paso, Texas. He peacefully passed away June 6, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He lived 91 years filled with adventure and love. Ray served in the Navy for four years and worked as an accountant. He went golfing every weekend for 45 years and was a former member of the Tortugas, Ascarate, and pan American golf clubs.Ray enjoyed beer. People will also remember him for how witty he was and how much he valued education.Ray is lovingly survived by his wife Connie, whom he was married to for 38 years, his children Eva (Rosendo), Christopher, Elizabeth (David), and Linda. Ray also leaves behind his granddaughters Erica, Lyndzee, Stacey, Stephanie, Celina, Krystin, Sydnee, Samantha, and 5 great grandchildren, siblings Yolanda and David. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Jose Maria and Josefina Gonzalez and siblings (Jose Maria Jr., Berta Elena, and Angelina).Visitation will be held on Wednesday June 10, 2020 from 4:30pm -7:00pm with a Prayer Service beginning at 5:30pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. El Paso, Tx 79903. A private burial will be held at a later date.