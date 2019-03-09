|
|
Ramon Holguin
El Paso - Ramon Holguin, 77 passed away March 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife Ysela Holguin, son; Ray Holguin, brothers; David Holguin, Richard Holguin, Ernie Holguin, sisters; Teresa Garcia and Delfina Martinez.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 5pm-9pm with a rosary at 7pm at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Dr. Mass will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 12:15pm at San Elizario Catholic Church, 1556 San Elizario Rd. Interment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Please visit our website at www.funerariasdelangel/Martineast for online condolences.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 9, 2019