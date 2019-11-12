|
Ramon "Ray" Jurado
El Paso - Our dearly departed husband and father, Ramon Jurado passed away on November 10, 2019 after his battle with cancer. He was 56 years old. He is preceded by his father, Ramon G. Jurado. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Gloria and his children: Cassandra, Stephen, Darlene; his mother, Grace Jurado and niece, Jennifer Jurado. The family would like to thank the staff of Texas Oncology and Encompass of El Paso, for the care they provided him in his final time on earth. May the Fourth be with you.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-9:00 p.m., with a rosary at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home- Americas, 9521 North Loop Drive, El Paso, TX. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Cabrini, 12200 Vista del Sol, El Paso, TX. Inurnment will be Private. All Services are entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home- Americas.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019