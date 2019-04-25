Services
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 849-8185
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramon Ramirez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramon L. Ramirez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ramon L. Ramirez Obituary
Mr. Ramon L. Ramirez, 86, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. He was a life-long resident of the El Paso area and a member of the Catholic Church.

Mr. Ramirez served in the United States Army and Texas National Guard for 29 years. Mr. Ramirez was married to his wife Irene E. Ramirez for 36 years prior to her passing in 2005.

Mr. Ramirez is survived by his wife Maria Gonzalez Ramirez. Daughters: Gloria Ramirez, Sylvia Madrid and Maria Garvin. Sons: Eduardo Hernandez, Ramon Ramirez Jr. and Daniel Ramirez. 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Perches Funeral Home. Vigil Service will on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Perches Chapel. Funeral Mass will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament. Members of the family will serve as pallbearers Interment will be in Fort Bliss National Cemetery.

Directed by Perches Funeral Home. 2280 Joe Battle Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938. (915) 849-8185.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now