|
|
Mr. Ramon L. Ramirez, 86, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. He was a life-long resident of the El Paso area and a member of the Catholic Church.
Mr. Ramirez served in the United States Army and Texas National Guard for 29 years. Mr. Ramirez was married to his wife Irene E. Ramirez for 36 years prior to her passing in 2005.
Mr. Ramirez is survived by his wife Maria Gonzalez Ramirez. Daughters: Gloria Ramirez, Sylvia Madrid and Maria Garvin. Sons: Eduardo Hernandez, Ramon Ramirez Jr. and Daniel Ramirez. 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Perches Funeral Home. Vigil Service will on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Perches Chapel. Funeral Mass will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament. Members of the family will serve as pallbearers Interment will be in Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Directed by Perches Funeral Home. 2280 Joe Battle Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938. (915) 849-8185.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 25, 2019