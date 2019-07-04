Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home-East
10950 Pellicano Dr.
El Paso, TX
Rosary
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home-East
10950 Pellicano Dr.
El Paso, TX
1937 - 2019
El Paso - Ramon Licon passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born August 7, 1937 and was a life long resident of El Paso, Texas. Ramon is survived by his wife of 55 years; Maria E. Licon, daughters; Belinda and Marina Licon, son; Ramon Licon, Jr., six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Other survivors include two siblings, Ruben Licon (Mary Licon) and Elodia Gonzales, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. El Paso, Texas, from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. with the recitation of the rosary at 5:00 P.M.
Published in El Paso Times on July 4, 2019
Remember
