|
|
Ramon M. Gutierrez
El Paso - Ramon M. Gutierrez entered into the hands of our Lord on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the age of 91. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Ramon was a kind-hearted and loving person. Ramon proudly served his country in the Korean War. Ramon was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elisa; and parents, Pedro and Martha Gutierrez. Left to cherish his memory are sons, Ramon Gutierrez Jr. (Lucrecia), Antonio Gutierrez (Julia); daughters, Martha A. Castro and Rosa E. Gutierrez; 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and one on the way; and brother, Raymundo Gutierrez.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragosa Rd. Funeral mass will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Mark Catholic Church, 11700 Pebble Hills Blvd. Interment with Military Honors at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019