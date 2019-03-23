Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
2709 Alabama Street.
View Map
Committal
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramon Munoz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramon M. Munoz


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ramon M. Munoz

El Paso - RAMON M. MUNOZ 4-19-1924 TO 3-18-2019

Bowie High School Class of 1941

"ONCE A BEAR,

ALWAYS A BEAR"

Farewell salute to our proud WWII Army veteran, Sgt Ramon M. Munoz, 291st Engineering Battalion Company B (a.k.a. Daddy, Grandpa, Uncle or Chiple). You fought the great fight, inspired many through your love, kindness, and humor. Reunited in heaven with our loving mother, Elisa M Munoz, your legacy will continue through your brother, Casimiro M. Munoz, six children, Emma M Ciriza (Frank), Ramon Munoz Jr. (Linda), Luis E Munoz (Paula), Irene Gonzalez, David Munoz (Alicia), and Mario C Munoz (Myrna), twenty grandchildren, 21 great¬-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Thank you to Vanessa Navarro Chiu (LVN), Erica Cadena (LVN), WBAH Vascular Clinic, Hospice El Paso, Fatima Martinez and Lupita Hernandez (caregivers), and Donna Murphy (fiduciary). Deepest gratitude to MorningStar Bissell, Bianca Ciriza, Milos Felix, and Silvia Solis for their devotion in the day to day care. Thank you to Father Juan Antonio and Lupe Carnes of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and Armando Macias for their blessings, spiritual guidance, and support throughout our father's journey. Special thanks to Fred & Jill Gomez, Marsha Cobb, and the 2014 Honor Flight Yellow Jackets for the happiness they instilled. Visitation will be from 10:00am to 11:30am with a Vigil/Rosary at 11:30am on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00pm on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2709 Alabama Street. Committal Service will follow at 2:00pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
Download Now