Ramon M. Munoz



El Paso - RAMON M. MUNOZ 4-19-1924 TO 3-18-2019



Bowie High School Class of 1941



"ONCE A BEAR,



ALWAYS A BEAR"



Farewell salute to our proud WWII Army veteran, Sgt Ramon M. Munoz, 291st Engineering Battalion Company B (a.k.a. Daddy, Grandpa, Uncle or Chiple). You fought the great fight, inspired many through your love, kindness, and humor. Reunited in heaven with our loving mother, Elisa M Munoz, your legacy will continue through your brother, Casimiro M. Munoz, six children, Emma M Ciriza (Frank), Ramon Munoz Jr. (Linda), Luis E Munoz (Paula), Irene Gonzalez, David Munoz (Alicia), and Mario C Munoz (Myrna), twenty grandchildren, 21 great¬-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Thank you to Vanessa Navarro Chiu (LVN), Erica Cadena (LVN), WBAH Vascular Clinic, Hospice El Paso, Fatima Martinez and Lupita Hernandez (caregivers), and Donna Murphy (fiduciary). Deepest gratitude to MorningStar Bissell, Bianca Ciriza, Milos Felix, and Silvia Solis for their devotion in the day to day care. Thank you to Father Juan Antonio and Lupe Carnes of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and Armando Macias for their blessings, spiritual guidance, and support throughout our father's journey. Special thanks to Fred & Jill Gomez, Marsha Cobb, and the 2014 Honor Flight Yellow Jackets for the happiness they instilled. Visitation will be from 10:00am to 11:30am with a Vigil/Rosary at 11:30am on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00pm on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2709 Alabama Street. Committal Service will follow at 2:00pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.