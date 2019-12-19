|
Ramon Miguel "Ray" Chavez, Jr.
El Paso - On Friday morning of December 13th 2019, just one week after his 78th birthday celebration where he was surrounded by his wife of 58 years, six children, sixteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and eleven siblings, Ramon Miguel Chavez Jr., aka "Ray," passed away in his sleep. Never alone, he took his last breath with the love of his life holding his hand and praying for him in their home in El Paso, Texas. Ramon Chavez was born on the 6th of December in 1941 in El Paso, Texas to Ramon Roman Chavez and Augustina Valdivia Chavez; being the 3rd in a family of 12 siblings. In 1961 he graduated from Bowie High School and it is here where he met his high school sweetheart, best friend, and future wife Rachel Santana Chavez. After serving in the Air Force, when he was honorably discharged, he married Rachel and fathered six children: two intellectual daughters and four rowdy, but lovable sons. He had a fruitful career as a financial manager and later became a silent partner for his sons' businesses while maintaining his vast garden and babysitting his overly energized grandchildren in his spare time. Even towards his final days, he summoned what little energy he had to ensure God watched over his newest great-grandchild who was only ten days old with the sign of the cross on her forehead. Despite battling multiple illnesses throughout his life, Ramon never let that stop him from showing love and affection towards his family in his own way. To the family and friends who would like to say goodbye: Visitation will be Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with recitation of the rosary beginning at 5:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral mass will be Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will be private. In Lieu of flowers please donate to (www.kidney.org) and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank (elpasoansfightinghunger.org)
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019