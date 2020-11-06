1/2
Ramon Morales Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ramon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ramon Morales Jr.

(August 19, 1936 - November 1, 2020)

On Sunday, November 1, 2020, the Lord called our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather home.

As a proud veteran of the United States Navy, he served from March 1955 to December 1958, as a Diesel Engineer (EN3) on the USS Lowe (DE-325) and the USS Walke (DD-723).

Upon being honorably discharged, he went to work in Civil Service at the original William Beaumont Army Hospital and then at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, where he later retired.

As an avid lover of animals and the state lottery, he also loved going for his daily walks. He also came to acquire the nicknames El Treinta, Grandpa Mon, and Grandpa Mojo.

He is preceded in death by his youngest son, Gabriel; Mother, Maria and father, Ramon; Brother, Rogelio and sister, Estella.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Morales, sons Rene (Concepcion "Connie") and Daniel Morales, his two grandchildren, Samantha and Gabriel Morales, and two great-grandchildren, Kailey and Malachi De La Riva.

He will be greatly missed by all the family and friends, he has left behind. The memories will be everlasting, as the love we will always have for you in our hearts. We Thank God for you Dad. You are our Superman.

"Fair Winds and Following Seas" until we meet again

Visitation will be on Monday, November 9, 2020 at San Jose Funeral Home East (10950 Pellicano Dr) from 4:00-8:00pm. Interment will be Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery in a private ceremony.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved