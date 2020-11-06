Ramon Morales Jr.



(August 19, 1936 - November 1, 2020)



On Sunday, November 1, 2020, the Lord called our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather home.



As a proud veteran of the United States Navy, he served from March 1955 to December 1958, as a Diesel Engineer (EN3) on the USS Lowe (DE-325) and the USS Walke (DD-723).



Upon being honorably discharged, he went to work in Civil Service at the original William Beaumont Army Hospital and then at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, where he later retired.



As an avid lover of animals and the state lottery, he also loved going for his daily walks. He also came to acquire the nicknames El Treinta, Grandpa Mon, and Grandpa Mojo.



He is preceded in death by his youngest son, Gabriel; Mother, Maria and father, Ramon; Brother, Rogelio and sister, Estella.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Morales, sons Rene (Concepcion "Connie") and Daniel Morales, his two grandchildren, Samantha and Gabriel Morales, and two great-grandchildren, Kailey and Malachi De La Riva.



He will be greatly missed by all the family and friends, he has left behind. The memories will be everlasting, as the love we will always have for you in our hearts. We Thank God for you Dad. You are our Superman.



"Fair Winds and Following Seas" until we meet again



Visitation will be on Monday, November 9, 2020 at San Jose Funeral Home East (10950 Pellicano Dr) from 4:00-8:00pm. Interment will be Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery in a private ceremony.









