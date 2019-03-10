Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 587-0202
For more information about
Ramon Porras
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
400 W. Sunset Rd
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramon Porras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramon Porras


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ramon Porras Obituary
Ramon Porras

Anothony, NM -

Ramon Porras, 96, beloved husband, father and grandfather went with our Lord and Savior on March 2, 2019. Resident of Anthony, New Mexico. Preceded in death by his wife Librada, and children Albert Porras and Margarita Blake. Is survived by his children Lydia Porras, Efraim Porras, Eliseo Porras, Melba Gabriel, Maria Elena Perez, Evangelina Sanford and Joe Porras, 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Some of the highlights of his life are; with the help of our Mother's tutoring became a U.S. citizen on April 20th, 1995. In the 1950s worked as a laborer to help rebuild Ft. Bliss to include the rebuilding of William Beaumont Hospital. In the 1960s helped in constructing I-10 freeway and in construction of the Big Bend National Park visitor areas. He loved the outdoors and viewing its wildlife but most of all loved and enjoyed having his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren around him.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with Rosary at 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Hillcrest Funeral Home West. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 400 W. Sunset Rd., El Paso, TX. Interment will follow at Memory Garden of the Valley Cemetery, 4900 McNutt Rd., Santa Teresa, NM. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home West, 5054 Doniphan Drive, El Paso, TX 79932 (915-587-0202).
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now