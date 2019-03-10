|
Ramon Porras
Anothony, NM -
Ramon Porras, 96, beloved husband, father and grandfather went with our Lord and Savior on March 2, 2019. Resident of Anthony, New Mexico. Preceded in death by his wife Librada, and children Albert Porras and Margarita Blake. Is survived by his children Lydia Porras, Efraim Porras, Eliseo Porras, Melba Gabriel, Maria Elena Perez, Evangelina Sanford and Joe Porras, 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Some of the highlights of his life are; with the help of our Mother's tutoring became a U.S. citizen on April 20th, 1995. In the 1950s worked as a laborer to help rebuild Ft. Bliss to include the rebuilding of William Beaumont Hospital. In the 1960s helped in constructing I-10 freeway and in construction of the Big Bend National Park visitor areas. He loved the outdoors and viewing its wildlife but most of all loved and enjoyed having his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren around him.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with Rosary at 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Hillcrest Funeral Home West. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 400 W. Sunset Rd., El Paso, TX. Interment will follow at Memory Garden of the Valley Cemetery, 4900 McNutt Rd., Santa Teresa, NM. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home West, 5054 Doniphan Drive, El Paso, TX 79932 (915-587-0202).
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 10, 2019