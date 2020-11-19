Ramon Salas Jr.El Paso - Ray Salas entered into eternal rest with his personal savior JESUS CHRIST on Oct.10th 2020 . Ray was born on November 4, 1950 in El Paso, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ramon & Concepcion Salas. After graduating Burges High School in 1969 he enlisted in The United States Marine Corps where completed basic training at MCRD-San Diego, California. His first duty station was Camp Lejeune, North Carolina & served in the military until 1975. Ramon worked at Southwestern Surgical Supply 1970-1972, while serving as a Marine Reservist. In 1972, he began his career that spanned 20 years at El Paso National Bank as a Computer Operator. He quickly excelled to become a bank officer and Assistant VP of the Data Processing Center. In 1992, he accepted a position with Pyxis Corporation. Ray began as a Systems Analyst to soon become the southwest project manager which entailed installations including pharmaceutical and supply systems for the healthcare industry. This position took him all over Texas, New Mexico, California, Wyoming & Colorado. He retired from Carefusion (formerly Pyxis) in 2011. Ray was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He spent many decades playing softball and an avid member of the Clardy Softball Community with his closest friends. He was an incredible Pitcher. He was beyond proud of becoming a grandfather his passion was supporting his grandson at all of his athletic events. He was a proud member of his neighborhood group that consisted of numerous friends from childhood all of which became a family/ brotherhood that gathered once a year to celebrate each other's achievements. Ray enjoyed watching sports, football in particular, he was a lifelong Cowboys fan. As well as a devoted UTEP Miner fan. He knew SO much about sports that he was often teased about his missed career as a Commentator. Ray was a proud member of Del Sol Church in El Paso. Friends remember him as being kind, friendly, loyal and always welcoming with his wonderful smile. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Donna Lee, son Stephen and daughter Wendy, grandchildren, Joshua and Kendall, Sister Christina Bejarano (Tino) and numerous cousins and extended family. Dad - Thank you for the legacy you have left for us. We understand God has a plan as he does for all of us but please know that you are loved and missed greatly. You will be with us always in Spirit and we know we will see you again. The Salas Family has lost a huge part of our hearts but will we live as you did happy, fearless, kind and loving. Rest Easy Dad- You are in our hearts forevermore. The Celebration of Life/Memorial for Ray Salas forthcoming.