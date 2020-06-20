Ramon SeguraEl Paso - - Ramon Segura, Born June 06, 1936Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and very proud Veteran, passed away on Wednesday, June 12th 2020. He was a great man who will be eternally missed. He was born to Ramon and Manuela Segura and was a lifelong El Pasoan. He attended Jefferson High School and proudly served in the United States Navy from June 5th, 1955 to June 2nd, 1959. He was with the Flagship of the Seventh Fleet, The USS Rochester, a typhoon class ship that saw action in 1956.Three of those years he was overseas and served in Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Korea, The Philippines, and Taiwan. He was honorably discharged and returned to El Paso where he continued to build a life for his family.Ramon worked for the United States Postal Service faithfully for 43 years before he retired to enjoy his favorite pastimes of spending time with family and friends along with watching the Cowboys play.He was the Commander of the Segura/McDonald VFW post.He was happily married for 57 years to Cecilia Segura before she preceded him in death 6 years ago.They have now reunited in Paradise.Ramon was a man who commanded a room and was greatly admired by all he met. His opinion was direct and candid, but valued and appreciated. He was a caring man and would not hesitate to assist someone in need. His insight into life and his ability to express it was always a life lesson.Survived by his sisters - Soledad, Ernestina, Dolores, and Anita.His daughter - Marti Segura-Nitschke (Steve)His 2 sons Joe R Segura (Audrey) and Victor SeguraHe was the proud grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildrenGC - Johnny, Patrick (Faye), Jacob, Gabriella, Dominic, Victoria, and Marissa GGC - Dominik, RaphaelPreceded in death by his parents Ramon and Manuela and his brothers Manuel, Alberto, Francisco, Moises, and Juan… And his sisters Guadalupe and Pilar.Visitation will be on Thursday June 25th from 4 to 9 with the Rosary to begin at 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be @ Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church on Friday, June 26th @ 11:45 AM with interment to follow in Ft Bliss National Cemetery @ 1:00 PM with military honors. Pallbearers will be Joe Segura, Victor Segura, Johnny Segura, Patrick Segura, Jacob Segura and Dominic Segura.