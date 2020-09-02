Ramon ZuloagaEl Paso - Longtime Husband, Father, Grandfather, Golfer and overall "Good Guy" Ramón "Ray" Zuloaga passed away in his home peacefully and quietly on Monday afternoon August 31st 2020 surrounded by his family. Ray had an extraordinary and very fulfilling long life of 87 years. Born in El Paso on June 11th 1933, he spent the majority of his life in El Paso. Having served in the Army at the end of the Korean War, Ray also lived just outside of Nashville while he was stationed in Fort Campbell Kentucky. Ray was a paratrooper. Military skydiving maneuvers in Alaska were a highlight of his long life & he would gladly tell you stories about his adventures in the Army over a beer. His attendance at the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky was also a fun story he liked to tell. Golf was a driving force for his entire life. He remembers caddying (or maybe assisting) at golf courses in El Paso as early as age 6. Imagine that? Ray leaves behind his wife Celia Zuloaga also 87. Ray & Sheila (as they were known by friends and family) were married in November of 1956. Their nearly 64 year marriage was filled with, adventure, travel and golf. A lot of golf! Together they valued their relationships with family, a LARGE extended family and many many friends and fellow golfers. Their travels took them all over the United States, Mexico and parts of Europe. Also in Ray's immediate family were two sons, Roy and Ramon Jr. (known as Rusty) and Granddaughter Julia (Rusty's daughter). Roy whom resides in Guanajuato, Mexico, Rusty who lives in Dunellon, Florida, and Julia from Austin, Texas will miss their Dad and Grandfather immensely. His extraordinary generosity and sense of humour cannot be replaced! As an active member of the Elks Lodge 187 for 30 years (since 1990), Ray also leaves a community of Elk brothers and sisters. Ray was one of 12 siblings. His parents were Antonio Zuloaga and Maria Grado Zuloaga. He is survived by four of the 12 original siblings. Carlos, Mary, Aurora and Tomás. He was an active father and grandfather since 1958. Always providing advice and an active ear to listen to his family when they needed. However, his storytelling and sense of humour will be the most missed. Ray will truly live in the hearts and minds of all whom he touched. His humour, his generosity and especially his passion for life were like a "Ray of light"! We hope they will ALL be "good golf days" in heaven! In view of the pandemic, private funeral services are being arranged.