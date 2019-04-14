Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
El Paso - Ramona G. Valencia, 82, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmundo Valencia. Ramona is survived by her loving sons, Jose Manuel (Rosie), Edmundo, Jr. (Carmen), Rogelio, Miguel Angel (Myra) and Ramon Valencia (Maya); 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and sister, Petra Montelongo. Visitation for Ramona will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Wednesday, April 17th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church. Interment will be private. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 14, 2019
