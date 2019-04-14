|
|
Ramona G. Valencia
El Paso - Ramona G. Valencia, 82, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmundo Valencia. Ramona is survived by her loving sons, Jose Manuel (Rosie), Edmundo, Jr. (Carmen), Rogelio, Miguel Angel (Myra) and Ramon Valencia (Maya); 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and sister, Petra Montelongo. Visitation for Ramona will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Wednesday, April 17th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church. Interment will be private. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 14, 2019