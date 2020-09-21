1/
Ramona H. Gomez
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ramona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ramona H. Gomez

El Paso - Grandma has touched our lives and stays in our hearts forever. She was born on December 20, 1925 and left us on September 19, 2020. She is now with, and preceded in death by her son, Jose Gomez, daughter Angelina Garcia, & daughter Adela Lopez. She is survived by her daughters Ida Bustamante and Maria Isela Gomez, along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, & great-great grandchildren. She lived a full life, able to see and experience the growth of her family, her legacy. She was a role model for us all and leaves us with a trail of beautiful memories. Your fight is over Grandma. We love you. Rest in peace.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved