Ramona H. GomezEl Paso - Grandma has touched our lives and stays in our hearts forever. She was born on December 20, 1925 and left us on September 19, 2020. She is now with, and preceded in death by her son, Jose Gomez, daughter Angelina Garcia, & daughter Adela Lopez. She is survived by her daughters Ida Bustamante and Maria Isela Gomez, along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, & great-great grandchildren. She lived a full life, able to see and experience the growth of her family, her legacy. She was a role model for us all and leaves us with a trail of beautiful memories. Your fight is over Grandma. We love you. Rest in peace.