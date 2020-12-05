Ramona K. Lucero



El Paso - Ramona K. Lucero (Grammy) passed away on Saturday, November 28th at the age of 84. She was born in El Paso to Guadalupe Kennedy (preceded) and with her Sisters, Gloria Mendoza (preceded), Rocky Whitt (preceded), and Brother, Robert Kennedy (preceded). She graduated from Jefferson High School. Mona was married to Teodulo (Ted) J. Lucero (preceded) for 61 years. They had four children: Isaac J. Lucero (preceded), Guadalupe Lucero, Monica J. Lucero, and John P. Lucero; Grandchildren: Naomi A. Puente, Isaac E. Lucero, Selena M. Lucero, and Wendy Lujan; Great Grandchildren: Jonathon J. Puente and Julissa J. Puente. Mona had several Nieces, Nephews, Grand nieces and Grand Nephews, and Cousins. She worked for Farah Manufacturing for 35 years. Grammy was an avid supporter of Austin High School Sports and they all called her Grandma. Mother was was Loved by Many. Our "Grammy" will forever be in our hearts especially when watching her favorite Teams: The Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Yankees. This Pandemic has hit us hard, but if you wish to say Goodbye, outside visitation will be on Thursday, December 10th from 11:30 to 1 pm ONLY! Bring Your Masks. Social Distancing will be Followed.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store