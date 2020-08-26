Ramona M. OrtizEl Paso, Texas - Ramona M. Ortiz passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born on September 30, 1937 to the late Roberto and Carmen Madrid. Ramona was a kind and loving mother. She is survived by her three children; Sergio, Hilda, and Griselda Ortiz, several grandchildren, and other dear family members and friend. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Interment will be on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m at Memorial Pines Cemetery.