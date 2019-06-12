|
|
Ramona Monica Garcia
El Paso - Passed away Sunday June 9, 2019 at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her parents Francisco and Ramona Maldonado, her siblings Trinidad Ouellette, Andres Maldonado, Concepcion Maldonado, Francisco Maldonado Jr., Olga Maldonado and Belen Hammond. She is survived by her brother Paul Maldonado and four children: Belen R. Garcia (Ricardo), Rodolfo Ramirez Jr. (Sally), David Ramirez (Letty) and Veronica Martinez (Michael), thirteen grandchildren and twenty seven great grandchildren. A very heart felt thank you to Loving Hands Foster Care, Mrs. Willie Apodaca and staff, Sylvia, Mari and Isabel for their attentive warm care, Envision Hospice & Homecare staff. Rosary will be at 7:00 P.M, Thursday June 13, 2019 at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass on Friday June 14, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church 8011 Williamette followed with interment at Memory Gardens of the Valley 4900 McNutt Rd. Santa Teresa, N.M.
Published in El Paso Times on June 12, 2019