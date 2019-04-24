|
Ramona Sanchez
El Paso - Ramona Sanchez, 87, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Smeltertown. She was a very hard worker as a seamstress. She was also a single parent who would budget her finances to support her family including her mom and brother. Ramona was preceded in death by her sisters Consuelo Delgado, Maria Jordan, Sara Sanchez, and brothers Patricio Sanchez Sr. and Jesus Sanchez. She was survived by son Ignacio Moreno and daughter Magdalena Chavez, (Alfredo Chavez Jr.), 9 grandchildren (Gil Moreno, Rachel Jandernoa, Nicolas Marquez III, Michelle Moreno, Mauricio Moreno, Alex Moreno, Pamela Moreno, Patrick Moreno, Lorraine Moreno), 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great-grandchild. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5pm-9pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-East with a Vigil at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be Friday, April 26 at 10am at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home (915)598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 24, 2019