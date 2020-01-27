|
Randolph Raymond Vanne
El Paso - Randolph Raymond Vanne -87, resident of El Paso, Texas entered into eternal rest Friday, January 17, 2020. Randolph was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, who served for 30 years, before retiring. Randolph is survived by his loving wife Anna Maria, daughter Linda and son Randolph Jr., brothers Donny, Bobby, Jimmy, sisters Joannie and Diane, and many grandchildren. Visitation will be held Monday February 3, 2020 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Dr. El Paso, Texas 79936. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday February 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Martin Funeral Home East followed by Burial at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m..
(A blink of the eye, A saint is gone and the world is lesser a place.)
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, 2020