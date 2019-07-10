Resources
Randy Lee Stephens Obituary
- - Retired decorated CSM Randy Lee Stephens passed on July 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father Larry Lee Stephens in 2003 and his Son Craig Alan Stephens in 2003. He is survived by his wife Sandy Jo Stephens, mother Clarice Irene Stephens, daughter Jaime Stephens, grandson Christopher Stephens, two brothers Larry Lee Jr. , Kenneth Alan and sister Traci Stephens Cunningham, and a brother-in-law and two sister-in-law's and several nieces and nephews.

He served his community as commander of the VFW 8919 in 2018-2019. He will be missed and loved by his family and friends.

His last request was not to have a memorial service or a funeral, he requested to be cremated with his ashes being spread across the desert on the back of a fast horse.
Published in El Paso Times on July 10, 2019
