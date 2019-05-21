|
Randy Renee Gutierrez
El Paso - Our beloved Randy Renee Gutierrez 36 went home to be with our lord on May 16, 2019. Your love and grace will truly be missed. Randy graduated from Maxine Silva High School in 2000. Randy received her Bachelor's Degree in Kinesiology from UTEP in 2005. Randy was employed with the city of El Paso.
Randy is survived by her husband Michael Gutierrez and her beloved children Jordan Tré and Jada Grace Gutierrez, her parents Sandra and Bobby Marquez and Father Rene Solis, her Brother Rene (Bo) Solis, step Brother Robert Marquez and step Sister Darlene Nevarez. In-laws, Fernie and Terri Gutierrez, Brother in-law Randy Gutierrez. many more aunts, uncles, and cousins. Randy is preceded in death by her Grandparents Santiago and Angela Guerra, Grandfather Ari Solis and her uncle Antonio Santiago Guerra (Jimbo). Honorary Pallbearers: Bo Solis, Mr. Randy Gutierrez, Lawrence and Dustin Madrid, Guy Diaz, Jim Lozano, Curtis Duran, John Dumais, Anthony and Ivan Martinez, Dylan Cruz. Visitation will be on May 22, 2019 at 5 pm-9pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm at Crestview Funeral Home 1462 N. Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, Tx 79936. Funeral Mass will be on May 23, 2019 at 10:30 am at San Elizario Catholic Church.
Published in El Paso Times on May 21, 2019