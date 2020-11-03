Raquel Aaduto BrewerRaquel "Rachel" A. Brewer, passed away on October 27, 2020. Rachel was born in El Paso, TX, was a life-long native, and a proud graduate of the Jefferson High School Class of 1955. Rachel was the loving wife of retired Master Sargent James E. Brewer for 25 years and the proud mother to three children. She worked predominantly in her adult life for the U.S. Civil Service, from which she retired. She was a devout Christian and volunteered for charitable organizations and functions throughout her years, along with being a Lions Club member (Lioness) for many years. She had a passion for reading, having read countless books, read the newspaper every day, and loved working crossword puzzles. Rachel was predeceased by her husband James E. Brewer and is survived by her brother Robert Adauto, Sr. (Mary), sister Irene Adauto Pena (Fred), daughter Natalie A. Lopez, son Daniel R. Brown, daughter April L. Gerome, 6 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.Rachel is now with our heavenly father and reunited with her loving husband, along with her parents Clemente Adauto, Jr. and Dolores Adauto. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at San Jose Funeral Home East with a private Graveside Service to be held at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.