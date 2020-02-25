Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
Raquel E. Morales


1952 - 2020
Raquel E. Morales Obituary
Raquel E. Morales

El Paso - Raquel E. Morales, born May 14, 1952, passed away early morning Feb. 24, 2020 at the age of 67. Rachel was a loving daughter, sister, and aunt and she never fell short of giving kindness to those around her. The family has chosen to take this moment and honor her with a private viewing and ceremony. Rachel is survived by her mother, Maria A Morales; 4 sisters; Mary Jones, Regina Marquez, Irma Lopez, and Priscilla Barrozo, 7 nieces/nephews, 6 great nieces/nephews, and 1 great great nephew.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
